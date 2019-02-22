Synopsys (SNPS) Holding Lifted by Champlain Investment Partners Llc; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Stake by $2.75 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 45,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,212 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.74 million, up from 442,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 9.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 41,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 874,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86.24M, up from 833,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $101.47. About 3.04 million shares traded or 142.97% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $4.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 97,655 shares to 583,106 shares, valued at $41.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 69,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 887,324 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 20,902 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement reported 1.72% stake. 29,555 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Com. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co holds 470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.26% or 6.58M shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hilton Management Lc owns 80 shares. Hills National Bank reported 25,589 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 488,246 shares. The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.11M shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs invested in 1.07% or 165,415 shares. 113,287 were accumulated by Academy Capital Mngmt Inc Tx. Barbara Oil has invested 0.57% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il reported 0.17% stake.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. On Friday, January 18 Le Peuch Olivier sold $660,000 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 15,000 shares. $375,500 worth of stock was bought by Schorn Patrick on Thursday, December 20. MARKS MICHAEL E had bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480 on Thursday, September 6.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Johnson & Johnson, Schlumberger, Karyopharm Therapeutics, WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC, ASGN, and Suburban Propane Partners with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger form digital oilfield automation JV – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger names company vet Le Peuch as new COO – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trading The Slob: Schlumberger Under $40 Is Winning – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Is Rallying On Negative News, Sign Of A Bottom? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $7.59 million activity. $1.02 million worth of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were sold by RUNKEL JOHN F JR. Logan Joseph W sold $2.03 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $4.47 million was sold by DE GEUS AART.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CACI International (CACI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) CEO Aart de Geus on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Synopsys’ New ARC EM Software Development Platform Accelerates Software Development for IoT, Sensor Fusion, and Voice Recognition Applications – PRNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys reports Q4 revenue beat, upside guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 356,720 shares to 963,760 shares, valued at $69.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 23,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SNPS shares while 175 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 128.39 million shares or 0.18% less from 128.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 27,462 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 109,187 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Comerica Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 53,172 shares. Voya Investment invested 0.22% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 96,800 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.02% stake. Principal Group invested 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 705 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Trust. Natixis LP accumulated 73,860 shares. Snyder Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 3,527 are held by Raymond James Na. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 2,545 shares. 4,793 are held by Smith Salley &.