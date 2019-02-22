Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 147.96M 19.03 137.70M -10.37 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 4.02B 2.31 1.66B -7.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -93.07% -443.7% -95% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -41.29% -28.2% -17.4%

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. In other hand, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Its rival DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.35 per share and at a 0.82% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a -0.14% downside potential and a consensus price target of $49. Competitively DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a consensus price target of $43, with potential upside of 2.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. looks more robust than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 98.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.76% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -4.45% -11.07% -23.52% 115.43% 1365.83% 1390.68% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.49% -0.14% -4.43% -15.99% -43.9% -44.61%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. had bullish trend while DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.