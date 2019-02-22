Tcw Group Lowered Stake in Worthington Inds (WOR) by $1.47 Million as Stock Declined; Harvest Management Boosted Its Holding in Twenty First Centy Fox (FOXA) by $5.88 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 1279% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 127,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 137,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.39 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 35.82M shares traded or 246.01% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX 3Q CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING REV. $4.42B; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Television Stations for Approximately $910 Million; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 27/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – JEFFREY W. UBBEN STEPS DOWN FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: New Co to Be Subsidiary of Sky; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – TELEVISION REPORTED QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA OF $78 MLN, A DECREASE OF $112 MLN COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Fox News, 21st Century Fox Settle Discrimination Suits With 18 Ex-Employees; 03/04/2018 – SKY PLC – NOTES PUBLICATION TODAY BY CMA OF TWO ALTERNATIVE REMEDY PROPOSALS SUBMITTED BY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. (“21CF”) TO CMA

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (WOR) by 37.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 34,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,285 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, down from 92,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Worthington Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 164,616 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 9.45% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M

Since December 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $916,750 activity.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $12.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,773 shares to 116,727 shares, valued at $31.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 93,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WOR shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 4,900 shares. 52 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company. Victory Inc holds 0.14% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 4,974 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdg has 0% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd holds 0% or 108,977 shares. 26,258 are held by Trexquant Invest L P. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0.06% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 9,781 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 139,667 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 1,334 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,724 shares.

Analysts await Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings on April, 4. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WOR’s profit will be $32.34M for 17.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Worthington Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $169.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 51,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kapstone Paper & Packaging C (NYSE:KS) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN).