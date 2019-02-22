Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; Yorktown Management & Research Co Holds Stake in Kla (KLAC)

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 15.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.87 million, down from 101,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 224,711 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 11.47% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 34.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 2.60 million shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 11.76% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. Shares for $511,624 were sold by CARTER BRIAN N on Monday, November 26. The insider Argus Roger R sold 2,868 shares worth $179,542. 4,323 shares were sold by Ritrievi Kimberly E, worth $235,042. CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L also sold $212,466 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares. 8,000 shares valued at $424,000 were sold by SMITH ALBERT E on Wednesday, January 9. $2.92M worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares were sold by BATRACK DAN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold TTEK shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.86 million shares or 1.23% less from 44.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 242,066 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 6,270 shares. 4,740 were accumulated by Everence Cap Mgmt. Da Davidson stated it has 11,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Nordea Investment Management holds 66,757 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 5,596 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 160,535 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.05% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 19,013 shares. State Street reported 1.61 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 81,337 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Alliancebernstein LP reported 984,383 shares stake.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $457.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 28,000 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $341.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 360,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $3.55 million activity. Lorig Brian sold $298,930 worth of stock or 2,547 shares. 886 shares were sold by Trafas Brian M., worth $84,259. $356,996 worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares were sold by Higgins Bren D.. $473,738 worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was sold by Khan Ahmad A. on Wednesday, November 14. The insider WALLACE RICHARD P sold 12,308 shares worth $1.44 million.