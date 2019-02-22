Texas Permanent School Fund Has Boosted Its Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Position; As Cerner (CERN) Share Value Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Increased by $556,800 Its Stake

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 146.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 12,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,878 shares of the banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $734,000, up from 8,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 6,329 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has risen 1.87% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 0.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.28 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 105,996 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold HFWA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 30.58 million shares or 7.62% more from 28.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 302 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 59,368 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.15 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 4,511 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Martin Inc Tn reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 38,358 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 36,402 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Blackrock holds 5.14M shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 6,849 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 360,915 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $702,931 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $22,484 was made by Spurling David A on Wednesday, February 6. 1,000 shares were sold by CLEES JOHN A, worth $36,258 on Monday, August 27. 15,000 shares were sold by VANCE BRIAN L, worth $518,378 on Monday, November 26.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $7.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,904 shares to 18,085 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,049 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $84.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 5,789 shares to 174,213 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 59,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,680 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $74.23 million activity. On Tuesday, August 28 BURKE ZANE M sold $9.93M worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 151,818 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Halsey Ct reported 106,571 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cutter & Brokerage Inc invested in 0.09% or 4,150 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Telos Capital holds 0.91% or 44,403 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Archford Strategies Limited Company reported 3,348 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,966 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bb&T Secs Limited Com owns 317,213 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 271,606 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 80,000 shares. First Fin In holds 210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank owns 953,272 shares.

