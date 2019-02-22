The AES Corporation (AES) and SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Comparison side by side

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AES Corporation 10.76B 1.07 200.00M 0.36 44.17 SCANA Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see The AES Corporation and SCANA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AES Corporation 1.86% 0% 0% SCANA Corporation 0.00% -3.8% -1.1%

Risk and Volatility

The AES Corporation has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SCANA Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The AES Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, SCANA Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Dividends

The AES Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $0.51 per share and 2.97% dividend yield. SCANA Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $1.47 per share and at a 3.01% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The AES Corporation and SCANA Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The AES Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 SCANA Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

The AES Corporation’s consensus price target is $14.5, while its potential downside is -16.28%. SCANA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $51.17 consensus price target and a 7.10% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, SCANA Corporation is looking more favorable than The AES Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of The AES Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of SCANA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of The AES Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.26% of SCANA Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The AES Corporation 1.81% 1.09% 19.29% 22.92% 47.38% 45.61% SCANA Corporation 1.14% 16.09% 32.3% 27.99% 6.4% 18.63%

For the past year The AES Corporation was more bullish than SCANA Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors The AES Corporation beats SCANA Corporation.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in South Carolina. It owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electricity to approximately 709,000 customers; and natural gas to approximately 907,000 retail customers in South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as marketed natural gas to approximately 450,000 customers in Georgia. It serves municipalities, electric cooperatives, other investor-owned utilities, registered marketers, and federal and state electric agencies, as well as chemical, educational service, paper product, food product, lumber and wood product, health service, textile manufacturing, rubber and miscellaneous plastic product, automotive and tire, and fabricated metal product industries. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Cayce, South Carolina.