The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Comparison side by side

Since The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial Corporation 53.55M 3.15 11.23M 1.82 16.44 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1.58B 3.23 400.31M 32.59 12.19

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Citizens BancShares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Community Financial Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Community Financial Corporation is currently more expensive than First Citizens BancShares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial Corporation 20.97% 5% 0.4% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 25.34% 10.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

The Community Financial Corporation’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

The Community Financial Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.43 per share which is subject to 1.41% dividend yield. On the other side First Citizens BancShares Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share. It’s dividend yield is 0.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.1% of The Community Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are The Community Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Community Financial Corporation -0.63% -5.73% -13.5% -18.89% -17.02% -21.85% First Citizens BancShares Inc. -7.47% -8.89% -15.25% -9.18% -4.52% -1.39%

For the past year The Community Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats The Community Financial Corporation on 13 of the 14 factors.