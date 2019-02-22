The Cryptocurrency Canada eCoin (CDN) had -19.61% decline in 24 hours

It was bad day for Canada eCoin (CDN), as it declined by $-0.000395168 or -19.61%, touching $0.0016201888. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Canada eCoin (CDN) is looking for the $0.00178220768 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00259480902140757. The highest price was $0.0020153568 and lowest of $0.0016201888 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0020153568. It last traded at Bleutrade exchange.

For a month, Canada eCoin (CDN) tokens went down -33.30% from $0.002429 for coin. For 100 days CDN is down -52.97% from $0.003445. It traded at $0.006251 200 days ago. Canada eCoin (CDN) has 99.78 million coins mined with the market cap $161,659. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/03/2014. The Crypto CDN has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Canada eCoin is a merge mineable scrypt-based cryptocurrency based on a Canadian theme.