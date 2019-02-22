The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

This is a contrast between The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island Corporation 105.98M 5.54 41.46M 1.58 12.45 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 56.79M 4.30 17.43M 1.65 16.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The First of Long Island Corporation and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The First of Long Island Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The First of Long Island Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island Corporation 39.12% 10.6% 0.9% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 30.69% 9.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

The First of Long Island Corporation has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Dividends

The First of Long Island Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.64 per share which is subject to 2.76% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is 1.57% while its annual dividend payout is $0.48 per share.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of The First of Long Island Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of The First of Long Island Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First of Long Island Corporation -9.25% -6.12% -9.79% -23.21% -34.71% -31.16% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. -5.63% -5.82% -11.08% -10.69% -20.52% -18.46%

For the past year The First of Long Island Corporation was more bearish than Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors The First of Long Island Corporation beats Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.