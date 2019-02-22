The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $413,888 as Market Valuation Rose; Ariel Investments Lowered Holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) as Stock Price Declined

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) by 10.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 121,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.79M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $148.32. About 481,558 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 172,338 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.15 million, down from 175,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.29. About 9.48M shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, November 5 ANDERSON KERRII B sold $604,162 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 11.04% less from 100.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Kbc Grp Nv owns 58,948 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 6,179 are owned by Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 159,423 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 100 are held by Qci Asset Management New York. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 417,611 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 21,164 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.04% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 411,790 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Check Mgmt Inc Ca has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.08% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 427,975 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 13,530 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. American National Bank & Trust holds 33,774 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 59,034 shares to 657,626 shares, valued at $96.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS) by 95,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 44,443 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duff Phelps Investment Management accumulated 15,640 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 86,136 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 357,546 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 73 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Co stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 7,563 shares. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls owns 2,500 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,620 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 87,270 shares or 0.82% of the stock. East Coast Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 6,240 shares. Randolph Communications Inc has invested 3.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Albert D Mason has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,551 shares.

