THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 69.70M 3.26 6.01M 0.68 10.52 Insight Select Income Fund 10.81M 18.48 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of THL Credit Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. -8.62% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

THL Credit Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.08 per share which is subject to 15.7% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Insight Select Income Fund is 5.6% while its annual dividend payout is $1.04 per share.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for THL Credit Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.28% of THL Credit Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.55% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. -0.7% -7.17% -18.25% -14.73% -24.97% -21.33% Insight Select Income Fund 0.4% 0% -4.46% -2.47% -10.03% -10.65%

For the past year THL Credit Inc. was more bearish than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

THL Credit Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Insight Select Income Fund.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.