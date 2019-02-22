Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Holding in Methode Electrs (MEI) Trimmed as Shares Declined; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Holding by $542,010; Stock Price Declined

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 76.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 82,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,819 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $935,000, down from 107,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 113,726 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 42.54% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,475 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.08M, down from 174,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 13.10M shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,144 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $200.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.67% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Financial Counselors Inc owns 80,378 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,848 shares. Girard Partners Limited reported 15,755 shares. Mairs And Pwr reported 2,940 shares. Moors Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,116 shares. Swedbank owns 2.33 million shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 6,515 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Com invested in 1.05% or 107,000 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd has invested 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 70,902 shares.

Analysts await Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MEI’s profit will be $22.18 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Methode Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 799 shares to 15,985 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 764,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,529 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS).

