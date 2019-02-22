Toll Brothers (TOL) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $439,494; As Amazon (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.10 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 33.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, down from 1,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1619.44. About 36,486 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 28.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 13,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,532 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, up from 46,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 2.49M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Toll Brothers (TOL) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Zacks.com” on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Talks Homebuilders Ahead Of Next Week’s Busy Schedule – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toll Brothers earnings call: Business as usual – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast its February 27, 2019 First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Live – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $976,984 activity. BOEHNE EDWARD G sold $639,950 worth of stock. 9 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares with value of $269 were bought by GARVEY CHRISTINE. 12,000 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares with value of $441,920 were sold by Connor Martin P.. Yearley Douglas C. Jr. had sold 7,500 shares worth $251,931. 15,000 shares were sold by BRAEMER RICHARD J, worth $571,872 on Thursday, August 23. 3,000 shares valued at $104,878 were sold by MARBACH CARL B on Wednesday, January 9.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,347 shares to 6,267 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,486 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $70.20 million activity. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. Zapolsky David had sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. $4.01M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Reynolds Shelley also sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29.

