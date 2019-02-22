Toth Financial Advisory Has Lifted By $511,500 Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake; Blackbaud Has 1.07 Sentiment

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 106 funds opened new and increased positions, while 99 reduced and sold equity positions in Blackbaud Inc. The funds in our database now have: 50.07 million shares, down from 50.14 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 73 Increased: 69 New Position: 37.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) stake by 163.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 15,500 shares as Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 25,000 shares with $835,000 value, up from 9,500 last quarter. Quanta Svcs Inc now has $5.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 2.79M shares traded or 78.27% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 20.13% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table)

Among 2 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Quanta Services had 2 analyst reports since November 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, November 2.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) stake by 71,344 shares to 200 valued at $9,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) stake by 38,000 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) was reduced too.

Another recent and important Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news was published by Zacks.com which published an article titled: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 21, 2019.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.52 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,685 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 78,851 shares. The Connecticut-based Night Owl Capital Management Llc has invested 2.88% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 865,898 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 411,026 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) has declined 29.61% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $409,008 activity.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 82.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Blackbaud (BLKB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Zoo Realizes 373% ROI from Blackbaud Target Analytics – PRNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackbaud: Rapidly Souring Investment – Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackbaud: Can’t Be Valued Like A Tech Stock Anymore – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud: Sideways Trading Likely To Persist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2018.