Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Stock Price Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased Position; As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Price Declined, Holder First Quadrant LP Trimmed Its Stake

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by 6.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 10,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,497 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.75M, down from 165,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 712,074 shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 8.09% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 26,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.60M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 2.95M shares traded or 83.39% up from the average. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 438,366 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $130.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 8,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $212.60 million activity. $7.00M worth of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares were sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P..

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 68.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. AWI’s profit will be $41.64 million for 21.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.32% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $4.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Networks Inc A by 14,548 shares to 17,148 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 23,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold AWI shares while 65 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 47.25 million shares or 7.56% less from 51.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 17,046 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,800 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.07% or 108,427 shares in its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association has 8,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited owns 503 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Lp has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 321,883 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Chase Counsel accumulated 0.36% or 10,120 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 96,460 shares in its portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt Limited holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 4,150 shares. Sandhill Partners Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 350,216 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc has 0.07% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).