Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. N/A 1602.73 108.27M -3.06 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 5.93M -4.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Translate Bio Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 208.7% -52.9% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84.5% -77.3%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.7 while its Quick Ratio is 16.7. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 172.19% for Translate Bio Inc. with consensus price target of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 12.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 17.7% 26.07% -26.26% 0% 0% -26.13% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -38.43% -69% -73.4% -78.86% -81.87% -86.43%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.