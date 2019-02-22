Travelers Companies (TRV) to pay $0.77 on Mar 29, 2019; White Elm Capital Increased By $1.21 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) is expected to pay $0.77 on Mar 29, 2019. (NYSE:TRV) shareholders before Mar 8, 2019 will receive the $0.77 dividend. Travelers Companies Inc’s current price of $129.82 translates into 0.59% yield. Travelers Companies Inc’s dividend has Mar 11, 2019 as record date. Jan 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 1.23M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K

White Elm Capital Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 7.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 7,400 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 103,100 shares with $16.99M value, up from 95,700 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $444.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $171.66. About 8.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI

Among 6 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies had 6 analyst reports since October 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, October 19 to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 3. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $34.19 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelers’ Q4 2018 Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Travelers: Great Results Despite Earnings Miss – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Travelers: Unfavorable Trends, Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Travelers (TRV) Europe Announces Approval for Dublin Subsidiary Ahead of Brexit – StreetInsider.com” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Offers Jewelry Insurance Through Wedding Protector Plan® – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 72,600 shares to 179,898 valued at $17.30M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 29,100 shares and now owns 97,600 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 27 report. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was reinitiated by Mizuho with “Buy”. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Raymond James. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $245 target. As per Tuesday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by M Partners.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: This Could Become Painful – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s a Problem With Alibaba Stock That Deserves More Attention – Investorplace.com” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Group: Complex Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Still Cheap Even After Earnings Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.