Trb Advisors LP Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position as Share Price Declined; Nuwave Investment Management Decreased Stake in Progressive (PGR) by $655,898

Trb Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 37,715 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 23/03/2018 – New York Post: The right way to fix Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 10/04/2018 – Highlights From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony (Video); 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O BANS FAR-RIGHT BRITISH PARTY BRITAIN FIRST AND REMOVES PAGES OF ITS LEADERS FOR VIOLATING ANTI-HATRED RULES; 02/05/2018 – Facebook launches call to ‘build good things’; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 24/03/2018 – Facebook’s privacy woes are just the tip of the iceberg, Recode’s Ed Lee told CNBC’s “On the Money”

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 97.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 9,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 264 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19,000, down from 9,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 4.25 million shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,122 shares. Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De has 1.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 228,198 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested in 0.08% or 20,459 shares. New York-based Tremblant Cap has invested 3.31% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). South Dakota Council reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Patten Patten Tn has 2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 285,045 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research owns 1.31 million shares. First Republic invested in 0.01% or 28,646 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Company holds 5.57M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 56,600 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 205,923 shares. Oakbrook holds 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 22,850 shares. 500 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Duncker Streett invested in 0.11% or 6,675 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $66.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8,151 shares to 8,932 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Since October 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $9.46 million activity. Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, February 11. Griffith Susan Patricia also sold $817,362 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares. Barbagallo John A sold $2.94 million worth of stock or 45,000 shares. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 18,000 shares.

Trb Advisors Lp, which manages about $338.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 263,000 shares to 463,000 shares, valued at $104.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

