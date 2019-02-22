Tributary Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $8.14 Million as Market Value Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $11.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $409.22M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $171.81. About 39,655 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 86.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 72,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28M, down from 84,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 8.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanseatic Mgmt Services reported 657 shares. Northstar Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 9,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 37,160 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 1.97% stake. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 458,649 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 622,316 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.82% stake. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 229,017 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. Baldwin Invest Management Lc reported 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Mercantile Tru Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 24,075 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc holds 1.22% or 67,431 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com holds 1,194 shares. 22,000 are held by Summit Securities Ltd Llc.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.86 million activity. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $905.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6,700 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:POST) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 62,600 shares to 123,600 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 111,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.