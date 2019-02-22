Tyler Technologies (TYL) Investors: KeyBanc Keeps Hold Rating; Multi Color (LABL) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Multi Color Corp (LABL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.07, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 52 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 50 sold and decreased positions in Multi Color Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 14.56 million shares, up from 14.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Multi Color Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 11.

In an analyst note released by KeyBanc on Thursday morning, Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) stock Hold was reaffirmed.

The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.7. About 756,700 shares traded or 178.48% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 143,365 shares. 9,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Fiduciary Trust Com accumulated 2,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd invested in 1,171 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 0.36% or 2,500 shares. Zacks Invest Management has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 5,066 shares. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.12% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 260 are held by Fifth Third Bancshares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 29,261 shares. Agf Invests reported 20,000 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc has 1,300 shares. Texas Yale Cap, Florida-based fund reported 14,615 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Xcel Energy, Empire State Realty Trust, Innoviva, Tyler Technologies, Tower International, and Nathan’s Famous â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Acquires MyCivic – StreetInsider.com” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. $4.94M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares were sold by WOMBLE DUSTIN R. 275 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares with value of $53,154 were sold by King Luther Jr. The insider MOORE H LYNN JR sold $4.73M. MARR JOHN S JR sold $7.45M worth of stock or 30,460 shares. Cline Brenda A sold $1.00M worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider MILLER BRIAN K sold 5,000 shares worth $1.21 million. Carter Glenn A sold $296,937 worth of stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 47.35 P/E ratio. The company??s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $250 highest and $245 lowest target. $247.50’s average target is 18.59% above currents $208.7 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 4 analyst reports since November 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson on Friday, December 21 to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. JMP Securities maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Thursday, November 1. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $245 target.

More notable recent Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 300 Points; Bristow Group Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Multi-Color (LABL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Multi-Color down ~17% post Q3 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Multi-Color Corp. At $45, Earn 71% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Multi-Color Corp (LABL) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 89,265 shares traded. Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) has declined 49.00% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company has market cap of $976.83 million. The firm offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.52 million activity.