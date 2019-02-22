Tyson Foods (TSN) to pay $0.38 on Mar 15, 2019; Lithia Motors (LAD) Sentiment Is 0.74

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.59, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 83 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 112 decreased and sold holdings in Lithia Motors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 24.10 million shares, up from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lithia Motors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 76 Increased: 56 New Position: 27.

Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) is expected to pay $0.38 on Mar 15, 2019. (NYSE:TSN) shareholders before Feb 28, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Tyson Foods Inc's current price of $63.06 translates into 0.59% yield. Tyson Foods Inc's dividend has Mar 1, 2019 as record date. Nov 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About 2.86M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has declined 33.10% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.10% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owns 2.00 million shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 3.75% invested in the company for 236,015 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 738,719 shares.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 261,280 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) has declined 41.21% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 8.17 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.03 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tyson Foods had 4 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Vertical Group. JP Morgan maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) rating on Tuesday, December 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Argus Research.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $372,881 activity. On Tuesday, September 18 Banister Gaurdie E. JR. bought $400,107 worth of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 6,897 shares. Thurber Robert C. sold $27,226 worth of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) on Monday, December 17.