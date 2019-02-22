U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 1.58B 0.75 127.21M 1.14 10.64 Alexco Resource Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 8.05% 9.3% 4.6% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.1 beta means U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alexco Resource Corp.’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. are 2.8 and 2.2. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp. has 2.9 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alexco Resource Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.25 per share and 1.55% dividend yield. Alexco Resource Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 2 4 6 2.50 Alexco Resource Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is $21.55, with potential upside of 40.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares and 34% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares. About 0.4% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. -14.73% -16.61% -36.72% -58.32% -62.73% -62.84% Alexco Resource Corp. -0.32% -11.32% -28.67% -44.06% -39.26% -51.1%

For the past year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alexco Resource Corp.

Summary

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Alexco Resource Corp.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.