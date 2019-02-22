Ubiquiti Networks Com (UBNT) Stock Rose While Fernwood Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.11 Million; Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position by $6.68 Million

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 78.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $311,000, down from 14,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 385,825 shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.10% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 99.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 607,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,736 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43,000, down from 611,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 89,638 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has declined 7.32% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.32% the S&P500.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.48 million activity. SEGE RONALD also sold $688,674 worth of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) on Wednesday, November 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold UBNT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 9.51% less from 18.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 15,000 are held by Gsa Cap Partners Llp. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.08% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cadence Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 21,231 shares. 429,092 were reported by First Trust Advsrs L P. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 5,578 shares. Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 3,082 shares. Lagoda Management Lp owns 59,880 shares. Northern Tru invested in 132,539 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2,356 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 246,548 shares. Guggenheim Cap owns 13,350 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Com has 1,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,185 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $333.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Qu Ii (MUE) by 64,098 shares to 465,809 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bd Fd (DSM) by 335,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI).