Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) Comparison side by side

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. 772.59M 0.18 141.03M 0.72 1.59 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 207.81M 0.88 106.46M -4.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 18.25% -8.3% 5.8% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -51.23% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares and 96.69% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares. About 1.96% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -10.24% -27.85% -4.2% -43.84% -87.21% -87.42% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -7.94% -6.48% -27.69% -40.88% -52.19% -53.86%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

Ultra Petroleum Corp. beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.