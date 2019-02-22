Underhill Investment Management Maintains Position in Centurylink Com (CTL); Act Ii Management LP Holding in Intelsat S A (I) Upped by $2.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 8.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 32,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,925 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.18 million, up from 400,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 17.02M shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 450% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.30M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 2.85 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Grp Llc holds 50,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,000 were reported by Vertex One Asset Mngmt. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,540 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 0.03% or 10,893 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Liability Com reported 655,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 41,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greatmark Ptnrs holds 0.56% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 83,875 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 44,730 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Intrust Commercial Bank Na invested in 0.16% or 28,867 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has 92,649 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 3,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth holds 2,017 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since December 4, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $255.26 million activity. Trezise Scott also sold $1.00 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $141,160.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $203.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr by 79,450 shares to 81,550 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $143.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 10,000 shares to 53,777 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,870 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST).

