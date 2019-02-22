UniFirst (UNF) to pay $0.11 on Mar 29, 2019; Entegris (ENTG) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Entegris Inc (ENTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 118 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 115 decreased and sold their positions in Entegris Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 129.69 million shares, up from 127.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Entegris Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 79 Increased: 73 New Position: 45.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) is expected to pay $0.11 on Mar 29, 2019. (NYSE:UNF) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. UniFirst Corp’s current price of $147.48 translates into 0.08% yield. UniFirst Corp’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Jan 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $147.48. About 78,306 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 14.90% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entegris Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Entegris, Lincoln Electric, Caseys General Stores, Winnebago Industries, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, and Vitamin Shoppe â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entegris Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ENTG – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris (ENTG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. for 8.30 million shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 500,500 shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 4.13% invested in the company for 3.21 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 3.99% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.22 million shares.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 21.07 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 2.40 million shares traded or 50.05% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) has declined 12.11% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “UniFirst Unveils No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Race Car for the 2019 NASCAR Season – PRNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UniFirst: Performance Is Better, But Valuation Looks Stretched – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “UniFirst: Pullback Looks Closer To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce First Quarter Results on January 3, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UniFirst Corp. (UNF) CEO Steven Sintros on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold UniFirst Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 14.01 million shares or 2.21% less from 14.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. London Of Virginia stated it has 177,524 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has 2,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 195,210 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Inc owns 3,551 shares. Martin And Company Tn has 14,505 shares. Martingale Asset Management L P reported 31,605 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 10,455 shares. Mason Street Limited Co owns 4,571 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 35,845 shares. 12,338 are held by Salem Inv Counselors. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Company holds 30,002 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 9,707 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 27,900 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 1,305 shares.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 17.26 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.