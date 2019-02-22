Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is a company in the Railroads industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Union Pacific Corporation has 82.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 75.75% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Union Pacific Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.29% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Union Pacific Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific Corporation 26.15% 52.10% 20.00% Industry Average 16.49% 23.64% 9.85%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific Corporation 5.97B 22.83B 19.47 Industry Average 1.28B 7.77B 16.31

Union Pacific Corporation has higher revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Union Pacific Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Union Pacific Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific Corporation 1 2 7 2.70 Industry Average 1.25 1.73 4.44 2.60

With average target price of $161.22, Union Pacific Corporation has a potential downside of -4.34%. As a group, Railroads companies have a potential upside of 72.86%. Given Union Pacific Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Union Pacific Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Union Pacific Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Pacific Corporation -3.73% -3.16% -5.08% 1.32% 15.24% 10.4% Industry Average 0.00% 11.67% 22.60% 19.76% 18.52% 19.23%

For the past year Union Pacific Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Union Pacific Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Union Pacific Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Union Pacific Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Union Pacific Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Union Pacific Corporation has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Union Pacific Corporation’s competitors are 35.69% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Union Pacific Corporation pay is $3.06 per share with a dividend yield of 1.8%. On the other side, 2.94% is the dividend yield of Union Pacific Corporation’s rivals.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.