United Asset Strategies Continues to Hold Holding in Intel (INTC); Sun Valley Gold Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Has Increased by $5.95 Million as Stock Value Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 36.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 12,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,631 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 197,370 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion

Sun Valley Gold Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 150.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 290,984 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.95 million, up from 115,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 1.51 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Sun Valley Gold Llc, which manages about $547.54M and $988.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 711,673 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $25.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 9 insider sales for $893,356 activity. On Thursday, October 25 Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 2,235 shares. The insider SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought 5,117 shares worth $247,155. $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by McBride Kevin Thomas on Tuesday, October 30.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $424.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 18,563 shares to 8,682 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,761 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).