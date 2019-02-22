Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 1.38M 330.13 67.03M -6.20 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 12.17M 24.88 35.30M -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. -4,857.25% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. -290.06% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.4 and a Quick Ratio of 15.4. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.4 and has 19.4 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 83% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10.89% 19.23% -23.21% -5.06% 0% -14.35% Albireo Pharma Inc. -4.16% -8.75% -23.37% -22.26% 1.77% -0.98%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.