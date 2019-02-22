Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered By $16.80 Million Its Nvr (NVR) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Among 2 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Itron had 2 analyst reports since November 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, December 4. See Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Nvr Inc (NVR) stake by 19.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has declined 29.41% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.41% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering NVR (NYSE:NVR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NVR had 3 analyst reports since October 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 18. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 19 report.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $102.54 million activity. 521 shares were sold by Martchek Jeffrey D, worth $1.39 million. $31.86M worth of stock was sold by Henley Robert W on Monday, October 22. $2.61 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was sold by Martinez Melquiades R.. $10.69 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares were sold by SCHAR DWIGHT C. Another trade for 25 shares valued at $65,342 was made by Jung Alexandra A on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q2.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 4,500 shares to 2.06M valued at $340.00M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 7,700 shares and now owns 164,000 shares. S&P Global Inc was raised too.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It currently has negative earnings. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $6.99 million activity. Ziegler Lynda L. sold $19,012 worth of stock. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP had sold 76,694 shares worth $4.11 million on Thursday, November 8. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Pruitt Gary E bought $1.06 million.

