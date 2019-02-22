Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Comparing side by side

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 2.84 14.78 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 305.56M 0.27 16.45M -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Valero Energy Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy Partners LP 0.00% 78.9% 12.6% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. -5.38% -3.8% -4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Valero Energy Partners LP is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. In other hand, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Valero Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Valero Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Dividends

$2.14 per share with a dividend yield of 5.06% is the annual dividend that Valero Energy Partners LP pay. Meanwhile, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s annual dividend is $0.45 per share and it also boasts of a 22.5% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Valero Energy Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy Partners LP 0 7 0 2.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Valero Energy Partners LP has a consensus price target of $43.5, and a 0.00% potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Valero Energy Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 30.9% and 42.5% respectively. About 67.82% of Valero Energy Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valero Energy Partners LP -0.1% 0.21% 15.28% 3.65% 3.14% -5.55% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. -5.85% -24.06% -35.6% -57.07% -68.12% -68.43%

For the past year Valero Energy Partners LP was less bearish than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Valero Energy Partners LP beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.