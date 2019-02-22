Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 193.12M 5.44 25.21M 0.24 119.96 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94.39M 34.73 346.03M -6.26 0.00

Demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.05% 5.9% 4.6% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -366.60% -48.5% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.74 beta means Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.17, with potential upside of 100.55%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77.5 consensus target price and a 38.07% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.85% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.5% 40.2% 57.1% 58.4% 106.26% 88.62% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -19.88% -27.56% -29.17% -43.23% -13.33% -7.78%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.