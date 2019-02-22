Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 3.05B 15.36 2.10B 2.50 69.60 Gritstone Oncology Inc. N/A 3626.76 64.81M -2.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 68.85% 30.2% 18.4% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 2 5 2.71 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 13.35% at a $207.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 43.8% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. 0.2% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -5.49% -3.07% 16.92% 25.22% 15.96% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -6.88% 6.7% 0% 0% 0% 83.36%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.