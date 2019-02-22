Viking Fund Management Decreased Position in Target (TGT) by $440,000 as Stock Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Upped by $301,400 Its Position

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,382 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.26 million, up from 47,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $311.3. About 1.02 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.41M, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 3.99 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “UnitedHealth Stock Is a Buy, but Keep an Eye on the External Risks – Investorplace.com” on February 13, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Anthem (ANTM) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley bullish on Anthem after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD, BA, VALE among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,400 shares to 130,532 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,316 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “TGT Wonâ€™t Break Above Resistance at $72.50 Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Target, YRC Worldwide, Trupanion, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hilton Grand Vacations, and QAD with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Healthy Dividend Stocks to Buy for Extra Stability – Yahoo Finance” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Target Stock Doesnâ€™t Look Cheap Enough – Investorplace.com” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.