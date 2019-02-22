Viking Fund Management Lifted By $1.17 Million Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Yelp (YELP) Has 1.44 Sentiment

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Nextera Energy (NEE) stake by 63.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 7,000 shares as Nextera Energy (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 18,000 shares with $3.02M value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Nextera Energy now has $89.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $186.56. About 2.07 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY

Yelp Inc (YELP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. It's down -0.17, from 1.61 in 2018Q2.

The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. Yelp Inc. (YELP) has declined 12.63% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 61.27 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 9.12% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. for 5.50 million shares.

