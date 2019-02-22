Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Has Trimmed by $448,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Posco (PKX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Causeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 1.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 6,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 380,620 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.19 million, down from 387,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 101,748 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 28.27% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Op Pft KRW1.016T Vs KRW795.40B; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO REVISES UP 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TARGET TO 63 TRLN WON FROM 61.9 TRLN WON; 02/04/2018 – POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PILBARA MINERALS COMPLETED; 28/05/2018 – GXY:GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln; 18/04/2018 – Posco chief to step down after political pressure; 23/03/2018 – SEOUL — Posco is striking deals with local companies in Chile, Australia and China to boost production of battery materials for electric vehicles as it diversifies its business amid headwinds in its mainstay steel business such as new U.S. tariffs; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study for Kwanika Copper-Gold Project

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 21.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 403,538 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln

Since November 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $2.13 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 Dallas H James bought $300,184 worth of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 1,171 shares. Polen Michael Robert sold 3,000 shares worth $770,550. The insider Hakim Anat sold 1,647 shares worth $422,028. $599,900 worth of stock was sold by Breon Richard C. on Tuesday, November 27.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 5,000 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold WCG shares while 117 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 12.50% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Fin Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 10 shares. De Burlo Group Inc holds 1.24% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 20,650 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 3,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,090 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Edgestream Prtnrs LP holds 0.32% or 5,891 shares in its portfolio. 11,810 were accumulated by Fiera. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 227,469 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.09% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Td Asset Mngmt owns 71,408 shares. Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability Corp stated it has 30,000 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co invested in 309,061 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 55,819 shares. Moreover, Gator Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.92% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,746 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd has 66,400 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 7,005 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 504,727 shares to 7.67M shares, valued at $226.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 9,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

