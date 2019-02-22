Virtu Financial Boosted Pg E (PCG) Stake by $412,758 as Market Value Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Jabre Capital Partners Sa Lifted Position by $1.01 Million

Jabre Capital Partners Sa increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 382.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabre Capital Partners Sa bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabre Capital Partners Sa who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 8.10M shares traded or 14.30% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Pg E Corp (PCG) by 116.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,705 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $769,000, up from 7,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Pg E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 22.16M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Electronic Arts, Snap and General Electric – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, EA, Aphria, Eli Lilly, Capri Holdings – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Electronic Arts, Activision and Cronos Group – Investorplace.com” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA’s ‘Fortnite’ rival wins 10 mln gamers in three days – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Sees a Transition Year in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 28 sales for $18.01 million activity. Miele Laura sold 1,250 shares worth $117,287. Jorgensen Blake J sold $1.23M worth of stock or 10,500 shares. Wilson Andrew also sold $3.28M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Soderlund Patrick sold 5,000 shares worth $587,928. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 791,878 were reported by Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,923 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.03% or 419 shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Inc Tn accumulated 28,655 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Shell Asset Company reported 25,155 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 31,388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Lc has 1.19% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Weiss Multi reported 55,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% or 68,428 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 254,715 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 96,055 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,088 shares. Rothschild & Comm Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.19% stake.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa, which manages about $302.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11,033 shares to 20,567 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,000 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E And The Lost Safety Of Utilities (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Judge holds off on changing PG&E probation terms – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Announces Update on Board Refreshment Process – StreetInsider.com” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cutting Through The PG&E Thicket (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Bankruptcy Update On Critical Issues Impacting Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 53 investors sold PCG shares while 174 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 396.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 400.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 17,995 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Qci Asset holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 255 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 173 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 104 shares. 12.27 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. Diligent Ltd reported 0.26% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 49,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% stake. Field And Main Savings Bank accumulated 600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 51,000 shares. First Personal Serv holds 0.04% or 2,661 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 129,700 shares. Millennium Lc stated it has 2.38M shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TNA) by 47,741 shares to 14,311 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 17,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,693 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYM).