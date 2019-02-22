Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 552.24M 1.33 67.19M 9.35 8.47 Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 5.55M 12.60 1.45M 0.26 46.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 12.17% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 26.13% 0% 0%

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. dividend pay is $2 per share with 2.21% dividend yield annually. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.61 per share and at a 4.81% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.1% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 24.73% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -10.05% -14% -28% -23.63% -23.15% -21.58% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.21% 1.82% -4.7% -2.96% -11.39% -9.96%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bearish than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.