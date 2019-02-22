Visa (V) Valuation Declined While Provident Trust Co Has Trimmed by $117.43 Million Its Position; Flir Systems (FLIR) Stake Raised by Cognios Capital Llc

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 212.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,063 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, up from 9,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 666,942 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 782,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284.57 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 8.57 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.96% or 216,043 shares in its portfolio. The Israel-based Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Goelzer Investment Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 28,499 shares. Cohen Steers reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kings Point Management accumulated 354 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 8,461 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 7,000 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 13,956 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nbt Bank N A Ny stated it has 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 58,826 shares. Woodstock owns 0.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 21,027 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% or 3,188 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prns reported 168,764 shares stake. Wendell David Associate reported 13,306 shares.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28,585 shares to 982,028 shares, valued at $261.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 17,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (NYSE:PNC).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $28.04 million activity. Another trade for 81,005 shares valued at $11.34 million was sold by RICHEY ELLEN. 2,252 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares with value of $325,541 were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.98 million activity. 1,000 FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares with value of $62,950 were sold by DUCHENE TODD M. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by LEWIS EARL R on Thursday, August 30.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $243.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 24,003 shares to 44,331 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 29,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,526 shares, and cut its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

