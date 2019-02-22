Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 53.60M -1.27 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vital Therapies Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vital Therapies Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% -167.4% -132.2% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vital Therapies Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Vital Therapies Inc. is $3.25, with potential upside of 1,424.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.71% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.66% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. -14.66% -22.53% -96.12% -94.88% -94.6% -95.46% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -8.44% -24.68% -22.89% 17.2% 104.9% 24.15%

For the past year Vital Therapies Inc. has -95.46% weaker performance while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 24.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.