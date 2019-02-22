VOC Energy Trust (VOC) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 10.73M 7.65 9.95M 0.59 6.60 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 1.74B 1.11 132.66M -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 92.73% 13.3% 13.3% Oasis Petroleum Inc. -7.62% -3.8% -1.8%

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays out its dividends annually at $0.71 per share and 14.64% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Petroleum Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 6 4 2.40

Competitively Oasis Petroleum Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 114.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 25.01% are VOC Energy Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -7.21% -15.16% -30.45% -25.34% -21.38% -34.8% Oasis Petroleum Inc. -9.66% -37.13% -46.61% -49.88% -33.57% -23.31%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has weaker performance than VOC Energy Trust

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats on 9 of the 13 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.