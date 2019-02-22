vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 8.14M 13.52 11.13M -0.52 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. -136.73% 10.7% -68.5% Prana Biotechnology Limited 0.00% -37.8% -34.3%

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 482.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -3.82 beta. Competitively, Prana Biotechnology Limited’s beta is -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Prana Biotechnology Limited which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Prana Biotechnology Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 3.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.7% of Prana Biotechnology Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 8.88% -30.57% 97.85% 1.66% -60.34% -69.38% Prana Biotechnology Limited -9.31% -14.69% -22.56% -22.61% -50.97% -51.6%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Prana Biotechnology Limited.

Summary

Prana Biotechnology Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.