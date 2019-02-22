W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) to pay $0.27 on Mar 21, 2019; Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Covered By 4 Bulls

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) is expected to pay $0.27 on Mar 21, 2019. (NYSE:GRA) shareholders before Feb 27, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. W. R. Grace & Co’s current price of $77.54 translates into 0.35% yield. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend has Feb 28, 2019 as record date. Feb 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 518,504 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 12.78% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Among 6 analysts covering Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gem Diamonds Ltd had 11 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Berenberg. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 8. Liberum Capital maintained Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Liberum Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 145 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, January 3. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 145 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 7 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 8. See Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.73% or GBX 0.78 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 105.97. About 33,906 shares traded. Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Gem Diamonds revises up full-year output target as recoveries on the rise – MINING.com” on October 31, 2018, also Mining.com with their article: “Record-breaking stones boost Gem Diamonds sales – MINING.com” published on August 06, 2018, Mining.com published: “Gem Diamonds finds record 14 stones over 100 carats in 2018 – MINING.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Gem Diamonds big discoveries reach a dozen – MINING.com” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Lucapa secures $7m loan to boost Lesotho mine development – MINING.com” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company has market cap of 147.22 million GBP. The firm owns 70% interest in the LetÂšeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It has a 4.65 P/E ratio. It also makes, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $161.09 million activity. 233,720 shares were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP, worth $14.19M on Monday, December 24.

Among 2 analysts covering W R Grace (NYSE:GRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. W R Grace had 2 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 25.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 31.14 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results; Announces Full-Year 2019 Financial Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Grace (GRA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 07, 2019.