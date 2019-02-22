Walleye Trading Position in East West Bancorp (Put) (EWBC) Lowered by $432,000; Csg Systems International (CSGS) Holder Third Avenue Management Has Upped Its Position

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (Put) (EWBC) by 93.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 432,427 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 21.69% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc. (CSGS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 28,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 158,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.38 million, up from 130,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Csg Systems International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 331,347 shares traded or 95.77% up from the average. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has declined 27.91% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG Appoints Rajan Naik to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CSG Systems International’s (CSGS) CEO Bret Griess on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bet on These 5 Value Tech Stocks in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Announces Comprehensive Capital Allocation Framework – Business Wire” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc. by 21,069 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $69.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. by 24,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,399 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “East West Bancorp Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 2/1/2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank Stocks Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 24: HBAN, SIVB & More – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)? – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Beaten-Down Shares Of Strong Companies: Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $18.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (Put) (VNQ) by 32,000 shares to 50,600 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Storage Inc (Put) by 515,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).