Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed By $9.17 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.72, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 46 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 48 reduced and sold their stakes in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The funds in our database reported: 54.46 million shares, up from 49.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Clean Energy Fuels Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 29 Increased: 30 New Position: 16.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 53.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 61,102 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 53,358 shares with $8.04M value, down from 114,460 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $65.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $151.46. About 51,450 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table)

Analysts await Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $461.88 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 86,106 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has risen 3.37% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for 37,329 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. owns 44,802 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 99,758 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Holderness Investments Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,940 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Invest Limited Liability reported 40,989 shares stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cambridge has 0.82% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 2,660 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm holds 47,093 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 12,100 are owned by Wheatland Incorporated. Chemung Canal holds 0.23% or 6,850 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 277,472 shares. Country Tru National Bank stated it has 219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Inv Counselors has 1,635 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,750 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,215 shares. Ruggie Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chemical Bancshares invested in 1.33% or 84,943 shares. The Ohio-based Opus Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 sales for $50.26 million activity. Shares for $9.06M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, November 15. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629. Ayala John had sold 3,121 shares worth $418,155. Perrotti Thomas J sold $1.37M worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 4 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 1. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 64,100 shares to 132,983 valued at $2.37 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 14,190 shares and now owns 35,522 shares. Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) was raised too.