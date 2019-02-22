Wedge Capital Management L LP Lifted Hologic (HOLX) Holding by $3.27 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Hs Management Partners Lifted Its Holding by $1.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 10.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 81,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.25% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 847,938 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.75M, up from 766,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 1.86M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 1.68% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 0.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 7,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $250.31 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $182.81. About 4.39 million shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited reported 56,650 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Management invested in 23,784 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,850 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct accumulated 7,660 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,200 shares. The Minnesota-based Bremer Tru Association has invested 0.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lazard Asset Limited holds 0.58% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 46,758 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,209 shares. Cibc holds 422,358 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 57,290 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). California-based Capital Int Ltd Ca has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clarkston stated it has 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21,870 shares to 519,530 shares, valued at $146.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 72,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,455 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $63.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,782 shares valued at $849,666 was made by Borden Ian Frederick on Thursday, October 25. Another trade for 15,136 shares valued at $2.67 million was made by DeBiase Francesca A. on Wednesday, October 24. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. Krulewitch Jerome N had sold 3,192 shares worth $562,335. $537,767 worth of stock was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, October 24 Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 201,123 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) by 9,567 shares to 521,931 shares, valued at $29.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 470,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,990 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc. Class A (NYSE:WTS).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $4.11 million activity. The insider Oberton Karleen Marie sold $21,818. Stamoulis Christiana had sold 13,257 shares worth $589,950. 10,000 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares with value of $444,870 were sold by COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN. Shares for $524,169 were sold by CRAWFORD SALLY on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 4,740 shares valued at $200,028 was made by Valenti Peter J. III on Friday, December 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold HOLX shares while 139 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 259.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 264.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Asset Management reported 258,347 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 30,117 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 9,667 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com reported 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 35,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 401,002 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 5,998 shares. 132,631 were accumulated by C Worldwide Group A S. Kahn Brothers De reported 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Blackrock Inc reported 0.03% stake. 97,423 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Olstein Cap Management Lp has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 44,946 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 22,272 shares.