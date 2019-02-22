Wellcome Trust LTD Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $83.00 Million; Reliance Trust Has Cut Its Position in Suncor Energy (SU) as Share Price Declined

Wellcome Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $124.85 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.78. About 7.44 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 8,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,051 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40M, down from 70,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 4.14M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 54 insider sales for $353.03 million activity. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. The insider TASTAD CAROLYN M sold 4,181 shares worth $349,206. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $941,206 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. The insider Bishop Steven D sold $9.54M.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Procter & Gamble bets big on Tide concept that started in KC – Kansas City Business Journal” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Earnings shakeup in household products sector – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Procter & Gamble, Hertz Global, NN, Omnicell, BioDelivery Sciences International, and Movado Group â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G faces class-action lawsuit over mouthwash label – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “M13 and P&G to Partner on Consumer Innovation Incubator – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs Inc has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Natl Bank Usa stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 432,627 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors. Regent Inv Mngmt Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 64,312 shares. 65,716 were reported by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Miles reported 2,584 shares. 10 stated it has 167,503 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Css Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Co invested in 0.74% or 248,841 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.1% or 7,035 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 56,667 were reported by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24.38 million shares. The Texas-based Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Duff And Phelps Management invested in 0.03% or 26,375 shares.

Wellcome Trust Ltd, which manages about $6.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 71,289 shares to 9.14M shares, valued at $238.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.