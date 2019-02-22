Whetstone Capital Advisors Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) Has Lifted by $1.88 Million; Hightower Advisors Holding in U S Concrete (USCR) Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 72.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 21,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,288 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $378,000, down from 29,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 222,928 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 8.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 53,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 666,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.33M, up from 612,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 284,643 shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 31.52% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $13.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 58,495 shares to 75,893 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 137,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 8 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.52 million activity. The insider BEHRING DAVID ANDREW bought $17,500. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider Rayner Robert Martin bought $176,273. Cellar Kurt Matthew also bought $96,600 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by ROSSI THEODORE P, worth $348,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold USCR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.91 million shares or 6.65% less from 19.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 17,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Emerald Advisers Inc Pa holds 162,335 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 58,309 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 35,689 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 24,611 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 15,191 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.02% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 444,583 were accumulated by State Street. Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.35% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Peddock Capital invested in 753 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Coe Capital Management Limited Co invested in 12,965 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USCR’s profit will be $8.41M for 20.16 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.17 million shares or 10.91% more from 31.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 44,800 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 3,679 shares. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn stated it has 301,703 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 1.12M are owned by Daruma Limited Liability Com. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested 0.06% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 370,140 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 56,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 214,664 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 359,329 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2,723 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 81,048 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.09 million activity. Dziersk Thomas also sold $63,420 worth of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) on Thursday, December 6.

