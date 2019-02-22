WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Rogers (ROG) Sentiment Is 1.14

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report $0.37 EPS on March, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.12% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. WHF’s profit would be $7.60 million giving it 9.40 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s analysts see 5.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 18,249 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 1.95% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

Rogers Corp (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.33, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 83 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 73 sold and trimmed stakes in Rogers Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.09 million shares, up from 15.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rogers Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 56 Increased: 55 New Position: 28.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $26.89 million activity. Shares for $25,880 were bought by Burke Kevin Francis. Another trade for 972,622 shares valued at $13.50 million was made by TAMER ANTHONY on Wednesday, August 29. $52,280 worth of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was bought by Aronson Stuart D on Tuesday, November 27. The insider MNAYMNEH SAMI sold $13.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.93 million shares or 91.03% more from 1.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 22,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.29% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 78,023 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 33,217 shares. Ares Management Limited Company has 972,622 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Company owns 560 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 844 shares. 16,166 are held by Macquarie Grp Limited. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 40,354 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 13,449 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 3,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roche, joining rivals, donates haemophilia drug to boost access – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WhiteHorse JV to invest in lower midmarket debt – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WhiteHorse Finance: This 6.50% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance sees Bayside Funds gradually reducing stake – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a busine

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 6.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ROG’s profit will be $23.35M for 30.66 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corp. (ROG) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

The stock increased 14.02% or $19.15 during the last trading session, reaching $155.74. About 400,106 shares traded or 200.15% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (ROG) has declined 28.88% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE

Ack Asset Management Llc holds 9.31% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 230,000 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 59,900 shares or 5.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 530,484 shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.34% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 184,909 shares.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 41.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.