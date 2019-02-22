Wingstop Inc. (WING) EPS Estimated At $0.17; Last Week Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Analysts

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report $0.17 EPS on February, 28.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. WING’s profit would be $4.98 million giving it 98.81 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Wingstop Inc.’s analysts see -19.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 492,261 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 82.42% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wingstop; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wingstop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WING); 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Rev $37.4M; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY EPS 71c

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 18 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Friday, January 11. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, September 11 report. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, December 19. BTIG Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $119 target in Wednesday, December 19 report. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, December 6. See Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability invested in 164,003 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 33,191 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moody State Bank Division invested in 0.31% or 111,597 shares. The Texas-based Qcm Cayman has invested 0.79% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pinnacle Prtnrs invested in 2,004 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 16,097 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 20,996 are held by Fifth Third Bank. Verition Fund Lc owns 0.18% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 44,867 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 2,259 shares. Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,132 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sei Invs holds 13,032 shares.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.1. About 1.00M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $13.03 million activity. On Wednesday, September 26 the insider LEE EUGENE I JR sold $6.84M. Simon William S sold 1,565 shares worth $164,169. 55,671 shares valued at $6.03 million were sold by GEORGE DAVID C on Thursday, October 4.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $13.72 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 64.67 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Among 10 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Wingstop had 14 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Thursday, October 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 3. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 11 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $75 target. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Wedbush downgraded the shares of WING in report on Monday, October 22 to “Neutral” rating.